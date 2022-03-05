At 10am Northern announced the disruption had ended, and services were no longer affected.

The rail operator had tweeted at 7am: “Due to a broken down train between Leeds and Shipley the line is blocked.”

As of 7.45am on Saturday, this was causing disruption on trains between Leeds and Carlisle, Morecambe, Bradford Forster Square, and Skipton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rail operator warned that trains running through Leeds or Shipley would be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.