Leeds train delays: Train breaks down on line between Leeds and Shipley, causing rail cancellations and delays
A train broke down on the line between Leeds and Shipley this morning (Saturday, March 5) - but rail disruption has now ended.
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 10:16 am
At 10am Northern announced the disruption had ended, and services were no longer affected.
The rail operator had tweeted at 7am: “Due to a broken down train between Leeds and Shipley the line is blocked.”
As of 7.45am on Saturday, this was causing disruption on trains between Leeds and Carlisle, Morecambe, Bradford Forster Square, and Skipton.
The rail operator warned that trains running through Leeds or Shipley would be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.