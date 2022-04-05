Leeds public urged to plan ahead and avoid driving as Armley Gyratory closure to cause major disruptions

From 8pm Friday, April 8 until 5.30am Monday, April 11, Armley Gyratory will be fully closed to vehicles.

On Monday, April 11 the road will fully re-open with 30mph speed limits, narrower lanes, and other traffic management measures in place, which will allow the main improvements to be carried out safely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For shorter journeys, the public are advised to leave the car at home and try walking or cycling instead.

Leeds City Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said:

“We’re working hard and as fast as we can with our contractors to make these improvements and I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience.

"We have done lots of work to try and minimise the disruption these works will create, but no matter what ever the amount of planning there will be some inevitable congestion.

"A weekend closure is safer for both the operatives working on the gyratory and the travelling public."

To prepare for this closure and subsequent works, Leeds visitors, workers and residents are being urged to plan ahead before travelling.

Ahead of the weekend closure:

Plan ahead and travel early to allow plenty of time for journeys.

Advanced warning signs at each road closure point informing the public of expected closures, times, and durations.

First bus services numbers 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 87, and X6 are affected.

During the weekend closure:

Use public transport or park and ride sites with almost 4,000 spaces, is strongly recommended, as an alternative to driving into the centre.

Elland Road for Park & Ride trips in from the southwest and west of Leeds.

Stourton ideal for Park & Ride trips in the southeast end of Leeds.

Temple Green ideal for Park & Ride trips in from the north and east of Leeds.

For shorter journeys, the public are advised to leave the car at home and try walking or cycling instead.

For those who have no other option but to drive, a highways signed diversion is in place for motorists.

Planned diversions could see over 30 minutes and 15 miles added to journey times.