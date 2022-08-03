After missing the last two years due to the pandemic, Sunday’s Leeds Pride will mark 17 years of pride events in Leeds.

As one of the biggest free pride gatherings in the country, Leeds Pride brings together LGBTQI+ people across Leeds for a day of fun, friendship and community spirit.

A number of road closures and bus diversions are set to be in place for the safety of all involved.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The route for the Leeds Pride Parade is as follows: Millennium Square, Cookridge Street, The Headrow, Vicar Lane, Kirkgate, York Street, Duke Street, Kirkgate, High Court, The Calls, Call Lane and Lower Briggate.

Leeds Highways have advised that the road closures for the Pride Parade are from 1.45pm to 4.15pm though these are approximate and may be different on the day.

Buses will divert from 1.30pm and will resume normal route when roads are re-opened, and it is safe to do so.

Lower Briggate, Call Lane and Meadow Lane are closed from 4am to 11.59pm so services using these roads will be diverted for the whole day, not just during the Parade.

A selection of the bus diversions in place are as follows.

1 Lawnswood:

A normal line of route to Infirmary Street, St. Pauls Street, Queens Street, Wellington Street, Inner Ring Road and Blackman Lane to Woodhouse Lane to resume a normal route.

Misses: Headrow L, Merrion B.

Catch from: City Square E, Leeds University C.

4 16 16A Seacroft:

A normal line of route to Boar Lane then Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Hunslet Lane, Crown Point Road and Marsh Lane to resume normal line of route at Marsh Lane.

Misses: Trinity R, Corn Exchange G, Cultural B & D.

Catch From: City Square J.

5A City Centre:

A Normal Line of route to Marsh Lane then via left Marsh Lane, Crown Point Rd, Black Bull Street, Hunslet Lane, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Neville Street, Bishopgate Street, City Square to King St.

Terminating at Wellington J. Not serving LGI.

Misses: All stops to LGI.

6 8 27 28 Headingley:

Towards Headingley from the bus station via St. Peters Street, Regent Street, Skinner Lane, North Street, Clay Pit Lane, Right Woodhouse Lane.

Misses: Headrow E & L, Merrion B.

Catch from: Bus Station.

51 52 Moor Allerton:

A normal line of route to Great Wilson Street then via Hunslet Lane then Crown Point Road, Crown Point Bridge, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road to Eastgate Roundabout and then observe Eastgate Victoria E bus stop, Regent Street, Sheepscar, Meanwood Road, Cambridge Road, to resume normal line of route.

During parade – Misses: Southbank C, Corn Exchange A, Headrow F & K, Merrion D.

Catch from: Southbank E, Event Stop Vitoria E on Eastgate.

This year's festivities come under the banner of Your City, Your Pride; words of encouragement for members of the LGBTQI+ community to celebrate Pride in whatever way feels right to them.