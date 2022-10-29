Green Party co-leader, Carla Denyerwith met up with campaigner Penny Stables in the Boston Spa area of Leeds last week as they discussed how essential services were becoming increasingly ‘unaffordable and less useful’.

For those living in Boston Spa & Villages, the number seven bus is the only service connecting Leeds and Harrogate. The weekday services on this route are being cut in half from November 6, from two buses an hour to one, something that has already happened to the Saturday timetable.

Since the story was first published in the YEP, readers have been taking to social media to share their own struggles with the city’s transport network.

Readers have been taking to social media to share their own struggles with the city’s transport network. Picture: James Hardisty

Kelly Hammill said: “Every single area of leeds needs improvement with bus services they are horrendous at all times of the day.”

Margaret Brabbs said: “Same in Kippax we only have one bus now and they keep cancelling them.”

There is growing concern among locals that problems getting to and from work, knock on effects on child care, difficulties meeting appointments and other consequences depending on their circumstances will force many within the community back into their cars.

James Hodgson said: “Can't wait to get my car.. buses sometimes just say cancelled.”

David Holmes added: “They should worry, it takes nearly forty minutes if the bus turns up, to make the same journey that takes 15 minutes by car.”