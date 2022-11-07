Prices for Leeds City Council-run car parks on West Street, Hunslet Lane, Burley Road and Kirkstall Road have all been pushed up, after the Covid 19 pandemic led to a freezing of prices last year.

The council claimed that the decision would “improve transport” by reducing congestion on the road network. On-Street parking is also affected, with prices in the city centre, Park Square and Leylands also seeing price rises.

The only areas unaffected by the changes are Beckett Street Car Park, Woodhouse Lane Car Park, Otley car parks and on-street parking at Dolly Lane, Shakespeare Street and Neptune Street.

Prices for on-street parking in Park Square have also seen a spike.

Prices, generally, appear to be rising by around 10p-20p for shorter stays, and up to £1.20 for longer stays on council-owned sites.

The largest increase will see a car stopping at West Street Car Park for five hours now charged £5.20 instead of £4. An increase of at least £33 if done every day for a month.

A report by Leeds City Council officers stated: “The Council usually reviews parking prices each year but due to the uncertainty caused by Covid this has not taken place since 2019.

“Rather than implementing a general increase in tariffs, an in depth review has been undertaken on a street by street basis, considering current usage, other parking facilities nearby and any other local factors.

"The proposal is intended to improve the operation of the council’s parking asset. This contributes to improving transport by reducing congestion on the road network which is part of the strategy for inclusive growth.

"As higher prices may make driving into the city centre less attractive it could lead to a reduction in car journeys as customers choose a different mode of transport such as park and ride. A reduction in traffic and congestion also contributes towards better air quality.”

It added that demand for short-stay parking spaces has now increased to pre-pandemic levels, but added that long-stay parking at Woodhouse Lane has reduced by 20 per cent.