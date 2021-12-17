The hike was confirmed today by the Department for Transport and will see standard fare prices increase substantially in 2022.

It comes as the cost of living continues to rise with the price of fuel, clothing and food increasing, while changes to the energy price cap are expected to increase gas and electricity bills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hike was confirmed today by the Department for Transport and will see standard fare prices increase substantially in 2022. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA.

Leeds MP Fabian Hamilton took to Twitter to react to the increase describing it as a result of the Government's mismanagement.

"Slower trains, higher prices and still no Mass Transit system for Leeds." he tweeted "Working people are paying the price for the Conservative's mismanagement of our economy."

The increase comes less than a month after local leaders spoke of governmental betrayal after the official scrapping of the Leeds leg of the HS2.Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer and Leeds MP Rachel Reeves also took to social media to hit out at the Prime Minister and his government for "making matters worse."

"Here is yet another stark example of the cost of living crisis facing families this Christmas." she said "Instead of making things better, the Conservatives are making matters worse for millions of people."

The hike has been described as "brutal" by Sheffield MP Louise Haigh who described how families up and down the country would be paying the price for the "inflation bombshell."

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin meanwhile has accused the Government of "setting back" climate plans with the announcement as the region aims to encourage residents out of their cars and onto public transport.

"We need to increase investment in our railways and improve services, but hiking fares is wrong way to get people out of cars and on to trains, setting back our ambitions to tackle the climate emergency." she said.