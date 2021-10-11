There will be overnight closures in place on part of the M62 as resurfacing work is carried out.

National Highways will carry out the work on both carriageways between junctions 26 Chain Bar and 27 Gildersome.

The M62-M621 clockwise link road will also be resurfaced.

Work will begin on Monday, October 18 to Friday, November 5.

There will be a full closure on the M62 between junction 26 and 27 from 8pm to 6am.

This closure will be both east and westbound.

There will also be a full closure of the M62-M621 clockwise link road, though Highways England said this will not all happen at the same time.

The road will be open to traffic during the day.

National Highways Project Manager Esref Ulas said: “The work will keep the M62 in the safe, smooth condition that road users are accustomed to.

"While we do it we will take advantage of the traffic management that will be in place to also renew traffic detector loops and replace any marker posts that need attention.

"By grouping these improvements together we can minimise disruption for our customers.”