Leeds M1 junction 44: Police appeal after motorway incident

The body of a man, believed to have fallen from the A639 bridge over the M1, was found on the carriageway at 12.38am where he may have been struck by a vehicle.
The motorway was closed in both directions at junction 44 whilst investigative work was carried out.
Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the death and the coroner’s office have been informed.
Anyone with information that may assist with ongoing enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting log 44 of the 9th May.