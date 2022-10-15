Leeds gas work: Week-long closure of Church Lane in Garforth scheduled for 'essential upgrade work'
A road in Garforth is to be closed for a week while “essential upgrade work” is carried out to the gas supply.
Church Lane will be closed from Monday, October 24, until Friday, October 28, so that the ageing metal pipework can be replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes.
Northern Gas Networks (NGN) say that the work in Garforth is “to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future”.
The project has been planned with Leeds City Council to take place in the school holidays to minimise the impact on road users.
During the closure, a signed diversion route will be in place for motorists.
Leeds Metro has warned that the Arriva bus lines 163 and 175 will be impacted by the road closure and the diversion route is to be advised.
Brad Metcalf, site manager, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.
“However, it is vital we complete them to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Garforth.
“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”
For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]
Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide is urged to call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.