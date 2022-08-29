Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-day event concluded on Sunday night with headline sets from Bring Me The Horizon and Arctic Monkeys.

While some festivalgoers left the site at Bramham Park immediately after the final acts, many chose to stay overnight and set off on Monday.

National Highways has warned that there are long delays of up to 60 minutes on the A1M southbound between J46 and J44.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the A1(M) southbound as huge delays are reported. Picture: National Highways/Crown 2022

It is asking drivers to consider alternative routes and allow extra time for their journey.

A number of road closures also remain in place around the festival site until 3pm on Monday.

Road closures in operation

The AA is also reporting significant congestion on the A1(M) and other key routes near the festival site.

A64: One-way system in place. The A64 between Fox and Grapes public house and A1(M)/A64 roundabout closed to all eastbound traffic.

Kiddal Lane: Road closed.

Thorner Village: Closures include Mangrill Lane (northern part), Carr Lane, Wothersome Corner, Thorner Skeltons Lane, Thorner Milner Lane, Thorner Holme Farm Lane and Bramham Lane.

Aberford: Main Street junction West of Junction 44 roundabout closed. No access on to the Bramham Interchange. West Woods Road closed at the junction near Wattle Syke for southbound traffic.