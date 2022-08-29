Leeds Festival traffic: Huge queues of up to 60 minutes on A1(M) as festivalgoers head home
Drivers are being advised to urged to consider alternative routes as huge queues build up on the motorway near the Leeds Festival site.
The three-day event concluded on Sunday night with headline sets from Bring Me The Horizon and Arctic Monkeys.
While some festivalgoers left the site at Bramham Park immediately after the final acts, many chose to stay overnight and set off on Monday.
National Highways has warned that there are long delays of up to 60 minutes on the A1M southbound between J46 and J44.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds Festival death: Police believe 16-year-old boy may have taken MDMA before falling ill
-
2
Leeds Festival death: Family's tribute to 'beautiful' boy David Celino as summer highlight ended in tragedy
-
3
Leeds Festival death: Official statement from organisers after 16-year-old boy dies in suspected drugs tragedy
-
4
Leeds West Indian Carnival 2022: The parade route and full list of bus diversions
-
5
Police guard cordon outside Cosmopolitan Hotel in Leeds following an incident
It is asking drivers to consider alternative routes and allow extra time for their journey.
A number of road closures also remain in place around the festival site until 3pm on Monday.
Read More
Road closures in operation
A64: One-way system in place. The A64 between Fox and Grapes public house and A1(M)/A64 roundabout closed to all eastbound traffic.
Kiddal Lane: Road closed.
Thorner Village: Closures include Mangrill Lane (northern part), Carr Lane, Wothersome Corner, Thorner Skeltons Lane, Thorner Milner Lane, Thorner Holme Farm Lane and Bramham Lane.
Aberford: Main Street junction West of Junction 44 roundabout closed. No access on to the Bramham Interchange. West Woods Road closed at the junction near Wattle Syke for southbound traffic.
A1(M): Bridge that leads to Bowcliffe Hall and Bramham Park is closed.