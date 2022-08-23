Leeds Festival 2022: Amber traffic alert issued ahead of Bank Holiday as M62 flagged as national hotspot
An amber traffic warning has been issued for this weekend ahead of Leeds Festival and other national events – with the M62 flagged as a queue hotspot.
The AA published the alert because it expects 45 per cent of UK drivers to embark on at least one non-commuting journey between Friday and Monday.
Families returning from summer holidays before the start of the new school year will battle for road space with festivalgoers and people embarking on day trips.
Events taking place this weekend include Reading and Leeds Festivals, CarFest South in Hampshire, the closing weekend of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, a full programme of football fixtures and an England v South Africa cricket Test match in Manchester.
The AA expects leisure traffic to peak on Saturday between 10am and 4pm.
Motorists are being warned to expect delays on major routes.
Predicted traffic hotspots include the M62 near Leeds, between Liverpool and Manchester.
Read More
Other hotspots are the M4/M5 interchange near Bristol; the M1 between the M25 and Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire; the M6/M42 interchange in Birmingham.
Monday is a bank holiday across the UK except Scotland, and is the final public holiday of the summer.
AA patrol of the year Sean Sidley said: "This year we are predicting up to 15 million journeys will be made over the August bank holiday, as families make the most of the warm weather and have a last hurrah before the new school year.
"With events and festivals fully back to normal, localised congestion will peak at closing time around major venues, but the rest of the UK could see peak journeys throughout Saturday.
"Traffic is likely to build again from Monday afternoon and into Tuesday, so allow plenty of time if you're travelling then.
"Routes to and from coastal resorts and beauty spots will be among the busiest, so drivers should plan ahead for the journey and check your car before you go."
Train services on some key routes will be disrupted this weekend due to engineering work.
Network Rail said upgrades worth £90 million will be carried out, but stressed that 95 per cent of lines will remain open.