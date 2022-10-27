After the start of the programme in 2018, the vision for Connecting Leeds was to deliver a transformational change in the transport network and connectivity across Leeds and the wider region, helping to bring people, places, jobs, learning and leisure closer together.

Building on the £173.5million awarded by government for investment in public transport, Leeds City Council in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and further investment by bus operators has delivered significant improvements to the bus network, enhanced facilities for pedestrians and cyclists and transformed the public realm.

Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said:

“In 2016, we started our biggest-ever transport conversation in which over 8,000 people told us what’s important to them and for Leeds. After working together in partnership for six years and completing this unprecedented number of projects, we’ve come to an end of this phase of our transport development.

“I’m delighted and proud to have experienced the completion of so many schemes across Leeds – from the UK’s first fully solar powered Stourton park and ride site to the wider pavements and bus priorities along the Headrow. And the fantastic new urban realm spaces around the Corn Exchange Gateway scheme.

“There’s still much more work to do to meet our transport ambitions and that work continues.”

The council through Connecting Leeds has worked in partnership with local businesses, stakeholders, and all transport operators in the city, to deliver numerous projects including the national award winning Stourton park and ride site with 1,200 spaces

Improvements were also made along two key corridors on the A61 South / A639 route to and from Stourton, along Pontefract Lane, Hunslet Road and Great Wilson Street and along the A647 Leeds to Bradford route.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said:

“We’ve invested tens of millions into public transport in Leeds including many miles of cycle and bus lanes and the award-wining, solar-powered Stourton Park and Ride site.

“Not only has this investment been delivered on time and on budget, but it has provided a real alternative to cars, which will reduce air pollution. We have also created beautiful, green spaces that everyone can enjoy.

“I’m proud that we’re making similar improvements across the whole of West Yorkshire, so all of our communities can live happier and healthier lives.”

Investment has also seen bus operators introduce a fleet of new, low emission state of the art buses. These new eco-friendly buses are offering audio and/or visual next stop announcements, free Wi-Fi, improved seating, and contactless payments.

There has also been a transformation of Leeds Bus Station to create a more modern, welcoming offer for passengers with better arrival and user experience.

On behalf of all bus operators, Paul Matthews, Managing Director of First West Yorkshire, said:

“These transformational works are now benefitting customers with new passenger facilities and improved information supported by high quality services and better reliability.

“There are well over 200 new ultra-low and zero-emission buses now helping to create cleaner air on the city’s streets and reduce carbon emissions.”