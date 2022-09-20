Leeds City Council to spend £700,000 replacing ‘old and outdated’ traffic management software

A report by council officers stated the work was needed, as much of the technology used to maintain information about the city’s infrastructure is “old” and “outdated”.

The authority has awarded a contract to AMX Solutions Ltd for the procurement of a new Highways and Transportation Digital Information Management System for an initial period of five years October 3, 2022 to October 2, 2027 with the option to extend for further periods of time.

It added that the total cost of the contract for the initial period would be £677,250. Any extensions would be at a cost of around £97,000 per year.

The system will be used to gather information for traffic on roads all around Leeds.

The report stated: "In addition to this, the supplier of the main and most widely used system has advised that they intend to cease support for this system in the next few years as it is now coming to end of life.

"To safeguard against any disruption to the service and to ensure business continuity and compliance, there is a need for the council’s Highways and Transportation Service to have a new system in place as soon as possible.”

Leeds City council bosses say the contract would provide a “cloud hosted Highways and Transportation Digital Information Management System”, as well as services covering installation, data services, training and software upgrades.