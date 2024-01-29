Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The plan for Otley Chevin and Golden Acre Park in Leeds is designed to help the council plug a massive budget shortfall, but faces huge public opposition.

Of 4,493 people who completed a survey seeking views on proposed charges at Golden Acre, 80 per cent were opposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 84 per cent disagreed with charges being introduced at Otley Chevin Forest Park after 2,964 took part.

The plan for Otley Chevin and Golden Acre Park in Leeds is designed to help the council plug a massive budget shortfall. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Questions were raised over the consultation process at the council’s Environment, Housing and Communities board.

Coun Barry Anderson, Conservative member for Adel and Wharfedale, said the evidence gathered in the consultation did not justify charges being imposed.

He said: “The vast majority of people, 80 per cent of people, objected to the proposals. So what’s the point of having a consultation if you are going to ignore what the residents are saying?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Basically I think the credibility of consultations and the council have been thrown into question in respect of this one.”

Coun Anderson said people’s health would be affected if parking charges made it harder to visit the parks.

He added: “To access the Chevin, it’s impossible by public transport unless you’re going to go up a massive hill, and the bus service that goes past Golden Acre is diabolical.

“It’s been done in a hurry and the whole thing has left residents with a bad taste in their mouths.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Rogers, the council’s director of communities, housing and environment, pointed out there would be a second stage of consultation on the proposals.

He said: “We are still mid-process on this particular issue. No decision has been made.”

But Coun Anderson said: “You have already been given information that it doesn’t have support. It’s far better to say no now and look for alternatives.”

A report to the meeting said charges would help fund resurfacing, signage and ongoing maintenance. It said: “If funding is not identified, then the car parks will continue to decline with limited opportunity for any significant improvements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parking charges plan is among wide-ranging measures being considered by the council to raise cash and cut costs.