Leeds Christmas lights switch ons: Latest changes to bus services
Bus passengers are being warned of disruption to services as Christmas events take place around the city.
First Bus have made changes to services with festive lights switch-ons affecting bus travel around Leeds over the coming days.
Here is the latest advice:
Armley Town Street
Saturday, December 3
3pm-7pm
15 Diverting via Wesley Road Tong Road and Carr Crofts
16, 16A & 86 Diverting via Wesley Road Tong Road and Carr Crofts
81 Diverting via Wesley Road, Tong Road and Carr Crofts.
Horsforth Town Street
Saturday, December 3
2pm-8pm
9 & 9A Diverting via New Road Side, Park Side and Ring Road.
30, 50 & 50A Diverting via Church Avenue and Church Lane.
Pudsey Lowtown
Sunday, December 4
11am-9pm
4, 4F and 9A Diverting via Kent Road, Valley Road, Robin Lane and Church Lane.
Please catch your bus at the Intake Road 45012266 or 45012267 bus stops on Swinnow Road or in Pudsey Bus Station.
Rawdon Harrogate Road
Tuesday, December 6
5pm-9.30pm
34 and A1 will be diverted via New Road Side and Green Lane.