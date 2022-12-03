News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Christmas lights switch ons: Latest changes to bus services

Bus passengers are being warned of disruption to services as Christmas events take place around the city.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 9:54am

First Bus have made changes to services with festive lights switch-ons affecting bus travel around Leeds over the coming days.

Here is the latest advice:

Armley Town Street

Saturday, December 3

3pm-7pm

15 Diverting via Wesley Road Tong Road and Carr Crofts

16, 16A & 86 Diverting via Wesley Road Tong Road and Carr Crofts

81 Diverting via Wesley Road, Tong Road and Carr Crofts.

Horsforth Town Street

Saturday, December 3

2pm-8pm

9 & 9A Diverting via New Road Side, Park Side and Ring Road.

30, 50 & 50A Diverting via Church Avenue and Church Lane.

Pudsey Lowtown

Sunday, December 4

11am-9pm

4, 4F and 9A Diverting via Kent Road, Valley Road, Robin Lane and Church Lane.

Please catch your bus at the Intake Road 45012266 or 45012267 bus stops on Swinnow Road or in Pudsey Bus Station.

Rawdon Harrogate Road

Tuesday, December 6

5pm-9.30pm

34 and A1 will be diverted via New Road Side and Green Lane.

