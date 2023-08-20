Leeds has dozens of bus routes heading in and out of the city, connecting us to friends, family and work.

Multiple companies operate in the area, most notably First and Arriva, meaning there is plenty of competition to keep services at their best. Despite this, Leeds locals are vocal about their bus services – recommending good ones and criticising those that aren't performing.

First recently came under fire for a schedule change, while Arriva recently relaunched their popular 164 and 165 bus services, running through the Springs and Thorpe Park.

The Yorkshire Evening Post asked its readers for their opinions on the best and worst bus services in the city. This is what they had to say...

Best and worst bus services in Leeds The Yorkshire Evening Post asked its readers for their opinions on the best and worst bus services in the city.

Best - Service 16 Best: First Bus service 16 between Pudsey Bus Station - Whinmoor Shopping Centre.

Worst - Service 91 Worst: First Bus service 91 between Halton Moor - Pudsey Bus Station.