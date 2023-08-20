Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds buses: The best and worst bus services in Leeds named by residents - including 16 and 91

Leeds has dozens of bus routes heading in and out of the city, connecting us to friends, family and work.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 20th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Multiple companies operate in the area, most notably First and Arriva, meaning there is plenty of competition to keep services at their best. Despite this, Leeds locals are vocal about their bus services – recommending good ones and criticising those that aren't performing.

First recently came under fire for a schedule change, while Arriva recently relaunched their popular 164 and 165 bus services, running through the Springs and Thorpe Park.

The Yorkshire Evening Post asked its readers for their opinions on the best and worst bus services in the city. This is what they had to say...

The Yorkshire Evening Post asked its readers for their opinions on the best and worst bus services in the city.

Best and worst bus services in Leeds

The Yorkshire Evening Post asked its readers for their opinions on the best and worst bus services in the city.

Best: First Bus service 16 between Pudsey Bus Station - Whinmoor Shopping Centre.

Best - Service 16

Best: First Bus service 16 between Pudsey Bus Station - Whinmoor Shopping Centre.

Worst: First Bus service 91 between Halton Moor - Pudsey Bus Station.

Worst - Service 91

Worst: First Bus service 91 between Halton Moor - Pudsey Bus Station.

Best: Transdev service 36 between Ripon & Harrogate - Leeds.

Best - Service 36

Best: Transdev service 36 between Ripon & Harrogate - Leeds.

