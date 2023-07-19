Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds buses diverted in Horsforth due to illegal parking and residents 'deliberately' trying to block them

Buses have been forced to make diversions in Leeds after residents “deliberately” tried to block them.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read

The Yorkshire Buses service 30, through Horsforth Vale, is being diverted due to illegal parking in the suburb. The bus company said some residents have made a deliberate attempt trying to stop buses from following their route.

Buses are being diverted via Bletchley Avenue until further notice.

In a post on Twitter, Yorkshire Buses said: “Due to illegal parking and a deliberate attempt by some residents to block buses going through, we will divert via Bletchley Avenue stopping by the shop - there is a nominated bus stop here anyway.”

