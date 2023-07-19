Leeds buses diverted in Horsforth due to illegal parking and residents 'deliberately' trying to block them
Buses have been forced to make diversions in Leeds after residents “deliberately” tried to block them.
The Yorkshire Buses service 30, through Horsforth Vale, is being diverted due to illegal parking in the suburb. The bus company said some residents have made a deliberate attempt trying to stop buses from following their route.
Buses are being diverted via Bletchley Avenue until further notice.
In a post on Twitter, Yorkshire Buses said: “Due to illegal parking and a deliberate attempt by some residents to block buses going through, we will divert via Bletchley Avenue stopping by the shop - there is a nominated bus stop here anyway.”