Bus routes across West Yorkshire are set to shut this week.

Waterloo Road in Pudsey is closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, November 13 to Wednesday, December 20 between 9am and 3pm each day.

Service 4 from Waterloo Road, will divert via Victoria Road, Cemetery Road, Owlcotes Road, Galloway Lane, 4th exit at the roundabout back to Galloway Lane and Owlcotes Road to Highfield Green. While service 4 from Highfield Green, will divert via Victoria Road and Waterloo Road to normal route.

Due to ongoing works at Bradford Interchange, services will not be using Hall Ings Stop H11 (45017590). Service 645 can be caught from stand B, services 681, 682 from stand H and services 686, 687, 688 from stand M. Services 363 and X63 will also face diversion due to works in Bradford city centre.

A host of Leeds bus services are set to be diverted this week. Picture: James Hardisty

Skinner Lane in Pontefract is closed for rail works from Friday, December 8 to Wednesday, December 27 between 11pm and 7am each night. Service 186 will divert via Monkhill Lane, Mill Dam Lane, North Baileygate and Northgate.

In a welcome boost to services, Preston Lane, Allerton Bywater, which was closed over the weekend for roadworks (December 16 and 17), has now reopened. Service 163 returns to its normal route.