Penny Stables, who represented Boston Spa, Wetherby and Villages Community Green Group at the Big Bus Chat in November, highlighted that a reduced frequency of services, a lack of reliability and costly ticket prices around Outer North East Leeds is sending people back to car travel.

This is in spite of Mayor Tracy Brabin stating people in the Leeds and wider West Yorkshire area need to switch to public transport.

Penny Stables said: “A bus journey to Leeds, the area’s major city, is often over an hour in duration and the service has been cut by half for the 7 bus service serving Boston Spa and villages for a significant proportion of the day. It isn’t reliable for people needing to get to work at different times and for important appointments.

Mayor Tracy Brabin has stated that people in the Leeds area need to switch to public transport. Picture: James Hardisty

“Journeys across the border into North Yorkshire are expensive. The relatively short return trip from Wetherby to Harrogate, a major centre for employment in the area, costs £9 for the return fare to Harrogate which is only 12 miles away. This is forcing individuals and families back in their cars, with significant impact on traffic congestion and air pollution.”

Ms Stables has asked for better communication between counties in order to significantly improve cross border services.

Speaking to the YEP, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said:

“Improving bus services in West Yorkshire is a top priority of ours and that’s why we’re investing £70 million into our network, including making bus travel simpler and cheaper with the Mayor’s Fares.

“We will continue to work with operators to improve services and reliability and have been engaging with the public on the best way to this.

“Whilst we are only responsible for travel in West Yorkshire, we look forward to working with colleagues in North Yorkshire to boost transport along our borders and deliver for the people of the North.”

