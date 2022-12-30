News you can trust since 1890
Leeds bus services: All New Year timetable changes and cancellations due this January

Bus companies across Leeds have revealed their service changes and cancellations due to hit the city this January.

By Alex Grant
5 minutes ago - 3 min read

Between Sunday, December 11 2022 and Sunday, January 8 2023 there will be a host of changes to routes and timings for weekday and weekend services.

These changes include services run by First Bus, Arriva, The Keighley Bus Company, Squarepeg and Yorkshire Coastliner.

2 Middleton • Hunslet • Leeds • Chapel Allerton • Roundhay Park

Changes include to services run by First Bus, Arriva, The Keighley Bus Company, Squarepeg and Yorkshire Coastliner. Picture: James Hardisty

Sun 1 January 2023

Operated by First

On weekdays, the 1532 Middleton to Roundhay Park journey will start from Hunslet Hall Road at 1551.

4 4F Pudsey • Leeds • Seacroft

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

14 Logic Business Park • Leeds • Pudsey

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

15 Old Farnley • Leeds

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

16 16A Pudsey • Bramley • Leeds • Seacroft • Whinmoor

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

19 Ireland Wood • Leeds • Garforth

Sun 1 January 2023

Operated by First

On weekdays, the 1307 Ireland Wood to Garforth Academy journey will extend to Garforth Inverness Road arriving at 1432.

33 34 Leeds • Horsforth • Guiseley • Menston • Otley

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

42 Oakwood • Leeds • Old Farnley

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

47 Leeds • Middleton • East Ardsley • Morley • Cottingley • White Rose Centre

Sun 1 January 2023

Operated by First

On weekdays, an additional journey will operate at 1356 from Leeds to White Rose Centre.

55 55C Leeds • Cottingley Circular

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

56 Whinmoor • Swarcliffe • Leeds • Moor Grange

Sun 1 January 2023

Operated by First

On weekdays, the 0834 Swarcliffe to Moor Grange journey will start back from Whinmoor at 0824.

60 Keighley • Bingley • Shipley • Leeds

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

64 Leeds • Barwick • Aberford

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

65 Gildersome • Morley • Beeston • Leeds

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

75 Leeds • Middleton

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

81 Leeds • Pudsey

Mon 2 January 2023

Operated by Squarepeg

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

229 Leeds • Gildersome • Birstall • Heckmondwike • Roberttown • Huddersfield

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by Arriva

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

254 255 Leeds • Drighlington • Cleckheaton • Scholes • Brighouse / Halifax

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by Arriva

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

444 446 Leeds • Rothwell • Stanley • Pinderfields • Wakefield

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by Arriva

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

A1 Leeds Bradford Airport • Leeds

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by Yorkshire Coastliner

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.