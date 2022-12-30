Leeds bus services: All New Year timetable changes and cancellations due this January
Bus companies across Leeds have revealed their service changes and cancellations due to hit the city this January.
Between Sunday, December 11 2022 and Sunday, January 8 2023 there will be a host of changes to routes and timings for weekday and weekend services.
These changes include services run by First Bus, Arriva, The Keighley Bus Company, Squarepeg and Yorkshire Coastliner.
2 Middleton • Hunslet • Leeds • Chapel Allerton • Roundhay Park
Sun 1 January 2023
Operated by First
On weekdays, the 1532 Middleton to Roundhay Park journey will start from Hunslet Hall Road at 1551.
4 4F Pudsey • Leeds • Seacroft
Sun 8 January 2023
Operated by First
Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.
14 Logic Business Park • Leeds • Pudsey
Sun 8 January 2023
Operated by First
Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.
15 Old Farnley • Leeds
Sun 8 January 2023
Operated by First
Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.
16 16A Pudsey • Bramley • Leeds • Seacroft • Whinmoor
Sun 8 January 2023
Operated by First
Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.
19 Ireland Wood • Leeds • Garforth
Sun 1 January 2023
Operated by First
On weekdays, the 1307 Ireland Wood to Garforth Academy journey will extend to Garforth Inverness Road arriving at 1432.
33 34 Leeds • Horsforth • Guiseley • Menston • Otley
Sun 8 January 2023
Operated by First
Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.
42 Oakwood • Leeds • Old Farnley
Sun 8 January 2023
Operated by First
Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.
47 Leeds • Middleton • East Ardsley • Morley • Cottingley • White Rose Centre
Sun 1 January 2023
Operated by First
On weekdays, an additional journey will operate at 1356 from Leeds to White Rose Centre.
55 55C Leeds • Cottingley Circular
Sun 8 January 2023
Operated by First
Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.
56 Whinmoor • Swarcliffe • Leeds • Moor Grange
Sun 1 January 2023
Operated by First
On weekdays, the 0834 Swarcliffe to Moor Grange journey will start back from Whinmoor at 0824.
60 Keighley • Bingley • Shipley • Leeds
Sun 8 January 2023
Operated by The Keighley Bus Company
Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.
64 Leeds • Barwick • Aberford
Sun 8 January 2023
Operated by First
Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.
65 Gildersome • Morley • Beeston • Leeds
Sun 8 January 2023
Operated by First
Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.
75 Leeds • Middleton
Sun 8 January 2023
Operated by First
Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.
81 Leeds • Pudsey
Mon 2 January 2023
Operated by Squarepeg
Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.
229 Leeds • Gildersome • Birstall • Heckmondwike • Roberttown • Huddersfield
Sun 8 January 2023
Operated by Arriva
Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.
254 255 Leeds • Drighlington • Cleckheaton • Scholes • Brighouse / Halifax
Sun 8 January 2023
Operated by Arriva
Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.
444 446 Leeds • Rothwell • Stanley • Pinderfields • Wakefield
Sun 8 January 2023
Operated by Arriva
Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.
A1 Leeds Bradford Airport • Leeds
Sun 8 January 2023
Operated by Yorkshire Coastliner
Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.