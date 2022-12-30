Between Sunday, December 11 2022 and Sunday, January 8 2023 there will be a host of changes to routes and timings for weekday and weekend services.

2 Middleton • Hunslet • Leeds • Chapel Allerton • Roundhay Park

Changes include to services run by First Bus, Arriva, The Keighley Bus Company, Squarepeg and Yorkshire Coastliner. Picture: James Hardisty

Sun 1 January 2023

Operated by First

On weekdays, the 1532 Middleton to Roundhay Park journey will start from Hunslet Hall Road at 1551.

4 4F Pudsey • Leeds • Seacroft

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

14 Logic Business Park • Leeds • Pudsey

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

15 Old Farnley • Leeds

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

16 16A Pudsey • Bramley • Leeds • Seacroft • Whinmoor

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

19 Ireland Wood • Leeds • Garforth

Sun 1 January 2023

Operated by First

On weekdays, the 1307 Ireland Wood to Garforth Academy journey will extend to Garforth Inverness Road arriving at 1432.

33 34 Leeds • Horsforth • Guiseley • Menston • Otley

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

42 Oakwood • Leeds • Old Farnley

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

47 Leeds • Middleton • East Ardsley • Morley • Cottingley • White Rose Centre

Sun 1 January 2023

Operated by First

On weekdays, an additional journey will operate at 1356 from Leeds to White Rose Centre.

55 55C Leeds • Cottingley Circular

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

56 Whinmoor • Swarcliffe • Leeds • Moor Grange

Sun 1 January 2023

Operated by First

On weekdays, the 0834 Swarcliffe to Moor Grange journey will start back from Whinmoor at 0824.

60 Keighley • Bingley • Shipley • Leeds

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

64 Leeds • Barwick • Aberford

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

65 Gildersome • Morley • Beeston • Leeds

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

75 Leeds • Middleton

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by First

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

81 Leeds • Pudsey

Mon 2 January 2023

Operated by Squarepeg

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

229 Leeds • Gildersome • Birstall • Heckmondwike • Roberttown • Huddersfield

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by Arriva

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

254 255 Leeds • Drighlington • Cleckheaton • Scholes • Brighouse / Halifax

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by Arriva

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

444 446 Leeds • Rothwell • Stanley • Pinderfields • Wakefield

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by Arriva

Minor route change in Leeds City Centre due to the pedestrianisation and road layout change of Leeds City Square.

A1 Leeds Bradford Airport • Leeds

Sun 8 January 2023

Operated by Yorkshire Coastliner

