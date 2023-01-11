Customers have taken to social media to complain of frequent cancellations and ‘ghost buses’ on the Arriva service, which the bus company says has been hit by ongoing roadworks and driver shortages.

Paul Loveley, 48, relies on the 110 bus route to get to work in Leeds from his home in Wakefield. As the first bus from the Robin Hood stop isn’t until 08.20am, he is left with no other choice but to walk to Belle Isle, in order to arrive at work for 6.30am.

Paul says he often arrives at work “drenched wet” and has to pay £15 for a taxi if the weather is particularly severe – and says other passengers have experienced similar issues. Paul told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “There are roughly another five to 10 people that walk to the other stop. The 110 is supposed to be an express service route, but it’s more like a horse and cart service.”

Passengers using the 110 Arriva bus route from Leeds to Wakefield have complained of disruption since October (Photo: @SimonLangley17)

Other passengers have taken to social media to complain of disruption to the 110 route. Frequent bus user Simon Poyser, 46, tweeted: “The Leeds 110 bus service is awful. Every 10 mins you’re supposed to be, not three buses at once every 23 minutes.”

In a statement, Arriva Yorkshire said the service was being affected by major roadworks along the route. A spokesperson added: “These are ongoing and highly unpredictable, meaning that delay times for our buses getting through them can differ day by day. This unpredictability means we cannot amend our current timetable, at the moment.

"We’re sorry for the inconvenience some of our customers may be experiencing along this route. We strive to keep customers updated on all service-related issues, through our journey planning app and our social media channels.”