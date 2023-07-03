Below is a summary of the key routes that are being disrupted in the coming week and the diversions that the buses on them will take.

Leeds City Centre

Sweet Street, Leeds city centre is to remain shut “until further notice” as roadworks continue. The closure to the busy route will see services 1, 1B, 2, 3, 3A, 51, 52, 116, 200, 201, 202, 203, PR1 & RA1 all divert. Bus stops on Meadow Road, near Sweet Street (45013208 and 45013258) have also been suspended due to the works.

Road works are set to cause disruption in Leeds City Centre. Photo: James Hardisty

Stop Wellington Q on King Street in Leeds City Centre is closed due to roadworks. Services 14, 15 & 42 will depart from stop Wellington C on Wellington Street. Services 33, 34, 60 & 508 will depart from stop City Square F on Park Row. Service A1 will depart from stop Station B on Boar Lane.

East Parade

East Parade will be closed due to roadworks from Monday (July 3) to Wednesday (July 5) between 11pm and 5am each evening. Service N1 towards Leeds will divert via Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane, Headrow and Albion Street. Not serving Infirmary Street, City Square E. Service N1 towards Lawnswood will resume a normal route from Albion Street, stop Headrow L.

M621

Closure of the M621 Junction 2a at Elland Road will also continue to cause disruption until August 10. Services 51, 52 & PR1 will divert via M621 Motorway East while services 55 & 55C will divert via Wesley Street, Beeston Road & Cemetery Road in both directions. There will also be a temporary stop in place for journeys to Leeds city centre near the Evangelical Church on Cemetery Road.

East End Park

A number of issues in the East End Park are causing disruption for bus services.

Yorkshire Buses (61 and 61A) will not be serving bus stops in East End Park and Hunslet until further notice due to overhanging branches.

Ivy Street will be closed due to roadworks each evening from 7pm until 5am until Friday, July 7. Services 5, 5A, 19, 19A, 40 & 56 towards Leeds will divert via York Road flyover.