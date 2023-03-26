This week the city is faced with more bus diversions as resurfacing and repairs take place. Works include the City Square space near Leeds Station – which is set to be completed this year – and emergency Yorkshire Water repair works in Morley.

Below are the roadworks and bus diversions expected this week.

Gamble Hill, Pudsey Road

Park Row, bus lane, bus gate. Picture: Tony Johnson

Services affected: 4, 4F and 15

Pudsey Road closed due to resurfacing on Thursday 9 March to Monday 27 March from 0930 - 1530 each day, weekdays only.

Hunslet, Crown Point Road

Services affected: 29, 29A, 47, 74 and 87

Crown Point Road closed due to roadworks from Saturday 25 March, Sunday 26 March, Saturday 1 April & Sunday 2 April 0800-1800 each day.

Morley, Bridge Street

Services affected: 52

Bridge Street, Morley - Road closure at Junction with A650 Britannia Road - Emergency Yorkshire Water repair works.

Oulton, Aberford Road

Services affected: 174, 175, 446

Due to roadworks are taking place on Aberford Road, services are unable to pass for safety reasons, service will divert.

April Bus Service Change for West Yorkshire

Services affected: 9, 9A, 9S, 14, 38, 39, 40, 47, 47A, 48, 48A, 51, 52, 64, 87, 125, 144, 146, 158, 181, 183, 184, 185, 186, 262, 301, 302, 308, 310, 317, 319, 388, 508, 576, 840, 843, PR1, PR2 and PR3