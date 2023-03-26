Leeds bus diversions: All route changes and disruption to First Bus and Arriva services as roadworks continue
There are a number of planned bus diversions and roadworks taking place across Leeds this week.
This week the city is faced with more bus diversions as resurfacing and repairs take place. Works include the City Square space near Leeds Station – which is set to be completed this year – and emergency Yorkshire Water repair works in Morley.
Gamble Hill, Pudsey Road
Services affected: 4, 4F and 15
Pudsey Road closed due to resurfacing on Thursday 9 March to Monday 27 March from 0930 - 1530 each day, weekdays only.
Hunslet, Crown Point Road
Services affected: 29, 29A, 47, 74 and 87
Crown Point Road closed due to roadworks from Saturday 25 March, Sunday 26 March, Saturday 1 April & Sunday 2 April 0800-1800 each day.
Morley, Bridge Street
Services affected: 52
Bridge Street, Morley - Road closure at Junction with A650 Britannia Road - Emergency Yorkshire Water repair works.
Oulton, Aberford Road
Services affected: 174, 175, 446
Due to roadworks are taking place on Aberford Road, services are unable to pass for safety reasons, service will divert.
April Bus Service Change for West Yorkshire
Services affected: 9, 9A, 9S, 14, 38, 39, 40, 47, 47A, 48, 48A, 51, 52, 64, 87, 125, 144, 146, 158, 181, 183, 184, 185, 186, 262, 301, 302, 308, 310, 317, 319, 388, 508, 576, 840, 843, PR1, PR2 and PR3
From Sunday 2 April, there will be changes to bus services around Bradford, Castleford, Halifax, Huddersfield, Leeds, Morley and Pudsey areas. There are more changes around Huddersfield and the Colne Valley on Sunday 16 April.