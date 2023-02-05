Leeds bus diversions: All route changes and disruption to First Bus and Arriva including the City Square Highways Improvements
There are numerous planned bus diversions and roadworks across Leeds this week.
Changes being made to the layout of Leeds city centre have impacted bus services in recent weeks and the City Square Highways Improvements will once again be affecting travel. Since January 8, busy roads such as Wellington Street in the city centre have been affected by the improvement work and commuters will need to be aware of bus service changes once again this week when they are planning journeys. In various parts of the city, roadworks will also be affecting services.
Leeds City Centre, Aire Street, Wellington Street and King Street
Services affected: 4, 4F,5, 5A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 40, 42, 55, 55C, 60, 65, 75, 81, 229, 254, 255, 508, A1 and X11
From Sunday 8 January 2023 Aire Street, Wellington Street, King Street and Thirsk Row will be affected as part of the City Square Highways Improvements.
Armley, Armley Ridge Road
Services affected: 14
Armley Ridge Road closed due to resurfacing works on Thursday 9 February to Monday 13 February from 09.30 - 15.30 each day.
Burmantofts, St James's Hospital
Services affected: 16, 16A, 42, 49, 50 and 50A
Buses are not stopping at St James's Hospital (stop 45010297) towards Leeds City Centre until further notice due to roadworks.
Middleton, Thorpe Lane
Services affected: 118
Thorpe Lane, Middleton closed due to roadworks from Monday 6 February to Wednesday 15 February 09.30 - 15.30 each day.
Meanwood, Stainbeck Lane
Services affected: 91
Stainbeck Lane, Meanwood closed due to roadworks from Saturday 4 February to Monday 6 February.
Morley, Fountain Street
Services affected: 47, 51, 52, 65, 201 & 213
Fountain Street, Morley closed due to roadworks on Monday 6 February to Friday 3 March from 09.30 - 15.30 each day, Monday to Friday only.
Rothwell, Wood Lane
Services affected: 444 and 446
Wood Lane closed due to roadworks on Monday 6 February to Friday 24 February from 08.00 - 16.00 each day, weekdays only.