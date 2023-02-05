Changes being made to the layout of Leeds city centre have impacted bus services in recent weeks and the City Square Highways Improvements will once again be affecting travel. Since January 8, busy roads such as Wellington Street in the city centre have been affected by the improvement work and commuters will need to be aware of bus service changes once again this week when they are planning journeys. In various parts of the city, roadworks will also be affecting services.

Leeds City Centre, Aire Street, Wellington Street and King Street

Services affected: 4, 4F,5, 5A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 40, 42, 55, 55C, 60, 65, 75, 81, 229, 254, 255, 508, A1 and X11

Disruption includes the City Square Highways Improvements

From Sunday 8 January 2023 Aire Street, Wellington Street, King Street and Thirsk Row will be affected as part of the City Square Highways Improvements.

Armley, Armley Ridge Road

Services affected: 14

Armley Ridge Road closed due to resurfacing works on Thursday 9 February to Monday 13 February from 09.30 - 15.30 each day.

Burmantofts, St James's Hospital

Services affected: 16, 16A, 42, 49, 50 and 50A

Buses are not stopping at St James's Hospital (stop 45010297) towards Leeds City Centre until further notice due to roadworks.

Middleton, Thorpe Lane

Services affected: 118

Thorpe Lane, Middleton closed due to roadworks from Monday 6 February to Wednesday 15 February 09.30 - 15.30 each day.

Meanwood, Stainbeck Lane

Services affected: 91

Stainbeck Lane, Meanwood closed due to roadworks from Saturday 4 February to Monday 6 February.

Morley, Fountain Street

Services affected: 47, 51, 52, 65, 201 & 213

Fountain Street, Morley closed due to roadworks on Monday 6 February to Friday 3 March from 09.30 - 15.30 each day, Monday to Friday only.

Rothwell, Wood Lane

Services affected: 444 and 446