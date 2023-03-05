The Ring Road at Farnley towards Horsforth will be closed due to roadworks this week. As a result the 9 service towards Horsforth will divert via Butt Lane and Pudsey Road.

Diversions also look set to continue on Park Lane in Allerton Bywater this week. The area will not be served by service 168 towards Leeds due to ongoing roadworks. This scheduled to last until Friday (March 10). The 168 service towards Leeds is diverting via Station Road.

Meanwhile Station Road, Horsforth closed due to resurfacing work from Sunday 12 March to Wednesday 22 March. Sunday closures are from 6pm to 11.30pm, Monday to Wednesday only closures are from 7pm until 11pm.

Diversions are set to continue across the city. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The 50A service will divert via Low Lane, Lister Hill and Long Row as a result.

It follows the closure of Troy Road along the same route for similar resurfacing works. Following a temporary closure this weekend that stretch of the route has now returned to normal.

Elsewhere in a welcome boost to south Leeds services the 47, 51, 52, 65, 201 and 213 buses will be returning to their normal routes this week following the successful completion of roadworks on Fountain Street in Morley.

Roadworks

Services 9: Ring Road at Farnley towards Horsforth closed due to roadworks.

Service 50A: Station Road, Horsforth closed due to resurfacing work.

