City services are due to face heavy disruption on Wednesday (November 30) this is as Blenheim Walk, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street and The Headrow all set for a temporary closure. The afternoon closure is to allow for a union march to take place safely.

As a result bus services 1, 1B, 5, 5A, 6, 8, 27, 28, 29A, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 56, 72, X11, X98 and X99 are all set to be diverted away from the key stretch.

Elsewhere King Street is to remain shut for essential roadworks. The closure will be between 8pm and 6am on weekday evenings and remain in place until Friday, December 23.

Blenheim Walk, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street and The Headrow all set for a temporary closure. Picture: Tony Johnson

Services 1, 1B, 74(First), 116, 200, 201, 202, 203 and PR3 travelling along Neville Street are also due to be interrupted as Northern Power Grid carry out emergency works.

Meanwhile in a welcome boost to services Harehills Lane in Chapeltown and Crown Point Road in Hunslet have both reopened to traffic after repair works completed on Friday (November 25).

Roadworks

Services 4, 4F, 5A, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 42, 55, 55C, 60, 64, 65, 75, 229, 254, 255, 508, A1 & X11: King Street, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks.

Services 1, 1B, 5, 5A, 6, 8, 27, 28, 29A, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 56, 72, X11, X98 & X99: Blenheim Walk, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street & The Headrow closed due to a union march.