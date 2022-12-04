City centre services will continue to be diverted away from King Street this week as the key route continues to be closed as essential roadworks are carried out. The closure will be between 8pm and 6am on weekday evenings and remain in place until Friday, December 23.

Thorpe Park Approach will also be closed due to roadworks for the duration of the week running from Monday, December 5 to Monday, December 12. As a result of this closure service 19A will be diverted via Park Approach.

Elsewhere St Georges Road in Middleton will remain closed due to roadworks for much of this week. The route has been shut since November 21 but is set to reopen on Friday (December 9). While the closure remains in place services 47 and 48A will be diverting via Ring Road, Middleton Park Avenue, Thorpe Lane and Middleton Lane (A654).

City centre services will continue to be diverted away from King Street this week. Picture James Hardisty

While Services 74 will continue diverting via St Georges Road, Ring Road, Throstle Road North and Sharp Lane.

In a welcome boost to services Regent Street in the city centre has reopened following the successful completion of roadworks.

Roadworks

Services 4, 4F, 5A, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 42, 55, 55C, 60, 64, 65, 75, 229, 254, 255, 508, A1 & X11: King Street, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks.

Services 46, 47, 48A & 74: St Georges Road, Middleton closed due to roadworks.