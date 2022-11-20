City centre services will continue to be diverted away from King Street this week as the key route continues to be closed as essential roadworks are carried out. The closure will be between 8pm and 6am on weekday evenings and remain in place until Friday, December 23.

Regent Street also remains closed overnight until further notice. As a result service 42 will divert via Eastgate, St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane, Burmantofts Street and Beckett Street, while service X99 will divert via Vicar Lane, North Street and Roundhay Road.

Elsewhere St Georges Road in Middleton is set to shut for roadworks this week, between 9am and 3pm, and is due to remain closed until Wednesday, December 21.

City centre services will continue to be diverted away from King Street this week. Picture: Stock Image

In a welcome boost to services Harehills Lane in Chapeltown and Crown Point Road in Hunslet will both reopen on Friday (November 25) with repair works set to complete.

Roadworks

Services 4, 4F, 5A, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 42, 55, 55C, 60, 64, 65, 75, 229, 254, 255, 508, A1 & X11: King Street, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks.

Services 4, 4F, 7(First), 7A, 7S, 16 & 16A: Bus stop J has been permanently removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services 46, 47, 48A, 74: St Georges Road, Middleton closed due to roadworks.

Services 42 & X99: Regent Street, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks.

Service 42: Oakwood Lane, Oakwood closed due to roadworks.