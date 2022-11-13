Over a dozen city services are due to be diverted away from Leeds city centre in the coming weeks as King Street is due to close for roadworks from Monday (November 14) to Friday, December 23. The closure will be between 8pm and 6am on weekday evenings.

Elsewhere as part of the transformative works are taking place around the Leeds City Square area, bus stop J has been removed. Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A - Towards Seacroft will use Infirmary Street stop City Square A, while services 7, 7A, 7S - Towards Scott Hall Road will use Boar Lane stop Station C.

City centre services 42, X98, X99 will return to their normal routes this week with Byron Street set to reopen following the completion of roadworks. Regent Street remains closed overnight until further notice.

Over a dozen services in the Burmantofts area of the city have been boosted by the reopening of York Road. The busy route had been closed last week for works.

Roadworks

Services 4, 4F, 5A, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 42, 55, 55C, 60, 64, 65, 75, 229, 254, 255, 508, A1 & X11: King Street, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks.

Services 4, 4F, 7(First), 7A, 7S, 16 & 16A: Bus stop J has been permanently removed

Services 42 & X99: Regent Street will be closed overnight due to roadworks until further notice