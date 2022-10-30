A number services are due to be diverted across the city centre owing to the closure of Byron Street for roadworks. Service 42 will divert via Regent Street and Eastgate while services X98 and X99 will divert via North Street and Vicar Lane. The closure and subsequent diversions are due to remain in place until Sunday, November 13.

Sunday will also see a permanent change of bus stop for service 42 towards Oakwood. The service will now run from bus stop Victoria C (stop number 45029157) instead of Victoria B (stop number 45010669).

Elsewhere service 47 in Middleton will be diverting away from Manor Farm Way due to City Fibre works. The service will instead divert via Newhall Road and Town Street in both directions.

A number services are due to be diverted across the city centre this week. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Deighton Road in Wetherby will be closed due to roadworks from Monday, October 31 to Friday, November 18. Service 8 will divert from Ainsty Road, Deighton Road, A168, Sandbeck Lane and Sandbeck Way while services X98 and X99 will terminate at Wetherby.

Meanwhile in a welcome boost to key services Bridge Street in Morley and Church Lane in Micklefield are due to reopen following works.

Roadworks

Services 42, X98 & X99: Byron Street, Leeds city centre closed due to roadworks until Sunday, November 13.

Services 8, X98 & X99: Deighton Road in Wetherby closed due to roadworks until Friday, November 18.