The West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s contract with Transdev to operate local bus services in the Otley, Ilkley, Guiseley and Yeadon areas expired last Sunday (February 19).

Due to ongoing uncertainty it was not possible to secure continuation of all of the services, with an 11th hour £80 million funding package from government coming too late for many for many bus operators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arrangements have been made with Connexions to operate services in the Otley and Ilkley areas however it was not possible to secure a bus operator to provide service 966 which provides links into and around Guiseley and Yeadon.

The Combined Authority’s contract with Transdev expired last Sunday. Picture: James Hardisty

The following services have been affected.

DASH Otley - Menston - Wharfedale Hospital Circular: This service will be withdrawn and replaced by service 965 and 962.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

962 Otley – Menston - Ilkley - Hebers Ghyll: This service will be operated by Connexions Buses.

965 Otley – Weston – Wharfedale Hospital – Newall: This service will be operated by Connexions Buses.

923 Otley – Wetherby: Journeys will be re-timed.

948 Applerley Bridge Rail Station - Idle - Eccleshill Park Road: This service will be suspended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

964 Otley – Cambridge: This service will be slightly reduced.

966 Guiseley – Yeadon Circular: This service will be suspended.

Elsewhere Ivy Street will be closed overnight on Thursday due to bridge works and diversions along Fountain Street in Morley remain in pace.

Services 47, 51, 52, 65, 201 & 213: Fountain Street closed due to roadworks until March 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad