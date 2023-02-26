Leeds bus diversions: All route changes and cancellations as Transdev operating contract expires
Changes are taking effect to some local bus services, with some routes suspended and others taken over by other providers.
The West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s contract with Transdev to operate local bus services in the Otley, Ilkley, Guiseley and Yeadon areas expired last Sunday (February 19).
Due to ongoing uncertainty it was not possible to secure continuation of all of the services, with an 11th hour £80 million funding package from government coming too late for many for many bus operators.
Arrangements have been made with Connexions to operate services in the Otley and Ilkley areas however it was not possible to secure a bus operator to provide service 966 which provides links into and around Guiseley and Yeadon.
The following services have been affected.
DASH Otley - Menston - Wharfedale Hospital Circular: This service will be withdrawn and replaced by service 965 and 962.
962 Otley – Menston - Ilkley - Hebers Ghyll: This service will be operated by Connexions Buses.
965 Otley – Weston – Wharfedale Hospital – Newall: This service will be operated by Connexions Buses.
923 Otley – Wetherby: Journeys will be re-timed.
948 Applerley Bridge Rail Station - Idle - Eccleshill Park Road: This service will be suspended.
964 Otley – Cambridge: This service will be slightly reduced.
966 Guiseley – Yeadon Circular: This service will be suspended.
Elsewhere Ivy Street will be closed overnight on Thursday due to bridge works and diversions along Fountain Street in Morley remain in pace.
Services 47, 51, 52, 65, 201 & 213: Fountain Street closed due to roadworks until March 3.
Services 87: Ivy Street closed overnight on Thursday due to bridge works.