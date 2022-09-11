Here’s everything you need to know.

Stop J to be removed

As part of the transformative works taking place around the Leeds City Square area, bus stop J will be removed from Sunday, September 18. Picture: James Hardisty

As part of the transformative works taking place around the Leeds City Square area, bus stop J will be removed from Sunday, September 18.

It will be removed permanently from Sunday, September 18 with services moving to the following stops:

Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A: Towards Seacroft will use Infirmary Street stop City Square A.

Services 7, 7A, 7S: Towards Scott Hall Road will use Boar Lane stop Station C.

Traffic management works are diverting all through-traffic away from City Square, ahead of its permanent closure to traffic in February 2023.

Vehicular access through City Square on Wellington Street past the railway station and The Queens Hotel will be restricted to local property access only, until the permanent closure comes into effect next year.

Elsewhere Regent Street is closed due to roadworks until October 1. Service 42 will divert via Eastgate, St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane, Burmantofts Street and Beckett Street.

While service X99 will divert via Vicar Lane, North Street and Roundhay Road.

Roadworks

Services 4, 4F, 7(First), 7A, 7S, 16 & 16A: Bus stop J will be removed from Leeds City Centre from Sunday, September 18.

Services 229 & 425A: Gildersome Scarecrow Festival takes place on Sunday, September 18 from 8am to 5pm.

Services 42 & X99: Regent Street closed due to roadworks until October 1.