Arriva bus strikes are continuing this week with all services run by the transport provider cancelled.

This comes in the midst of further road closures and diversions being put in place across Leeds, making travelling trickier than ever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Arriva bus strikes are rumbling into a fourth week after talks between Arriva and Unite to resolve the 'indefinite' strike action broke down. Picture: James Hardisty

Here is everything we know so far.

Arriva bus strikes

The walkout started on Monday June 6 after Unite the Union took action over what they described as a 'pitiful' pay increase offer.

The strikes have caused significant disruption, with no Arriva services running across the region until the industrial action ends.

Road closures

An NHS march on Saturday, July 2 may cause some disruption along the Headrow, Boar Lane and Vicar Lane.

Drighlington Gala also takes place on Saturday, July 2, with diversions via King Street.

The Jane Tomlinson 10k Run will cause significant disruption across Leeds, with full details found on Metro WY.

Resurfacing disrupts Gledhow Lane, Lidgett Lane and Main Street (Shadwell) on Thursday, June 30.

Resurfacing also causes disruption to Newhall Road, Outgang Lane and Pudsey Road on Friday, July 1.

A number of streets in the Armley area of the city also face closure with roadworks due to get underway.

Armley Road, Canal Street and Canal Road remain closed due to roadworks until Friday July 1, from 8pm to 5am each evening.

Branch Road, Armley also remains closed until Thursday June 30.

Roadworks

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52: Call Lane closed Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to 5am each evening.

Services 14, 15, 81 and 81A: Branch Road, Armley will also be closed due to roadworks until Thursday, June 30.