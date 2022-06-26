Arriva bus strikes are continuing this week with all services run by the transport provider cancelled.
This comes in the midst of further road closures and diversions being put in place across Leeds, making travelling trickier than ever.
Here is everything we know so far.
Arriva bus strikes
The walkout started on Monday June 6 after Unite the Union took action over what they described as a 'pitiful' pay increase offer.
The strikes have caused significant disruption, with no Arriva services running across the region until the industrial action ends.
Road closures
An NHS march on Saturday, July 2 may cause some disruption along the Headrow, Boar Lane and Vicar Lane.
Drighlington Gala also takes place on Saturday, July 2, with diversions via King Street.
The Jane Tomlinson 10k Run will cause significant disruption across Leeds, with full details found on Metro WY.
Resurfacing disrupts Gledhow Lane, Lidgett Lane and Main Street (Shadwell) on Thursday, June 30.
Resurfacing also causes disruption to Newhall Road, Outgang Lane and Pudsey Road on Friday, July 1.
A number of streets in the Armley area of the city also face closure with roadworks due to get underway.
Armley Road, Canal Street and Canal Road remain closed due to roadworks until Friday July 1, from 8pm to 5am each evening.
Branch Road, Armley also remains closed until Thursday June 30.
Roadworks
Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52: Call Lane closed Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to 5am each evening.
Services 14, 15, 81 and 81A: Branch Road, Armley will also be closed due to roadworks until Thursday, June 30.
Services 15 and 72: Armley Road, Canal Street and Canal Road will be closed due to roadworks until Friday, July 1 from 8pm to 5am each evening.