Arriva services return

Arriva bus services are set to run across Leeds and West Yorkshire this week for the first time since drivers went on strike on June 6.

The four week long strike has been paused to allow members of the Unite union to be balloted on a new pay offer.

The 650 bus workers involved in the dispute will return to work following a breakthrough in protracted talks between the bus provider and Unite.

Elsewhere services will continue to be diverted by the closure of Call Lane.

Services will be diverted via New Market Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street and Great Wilson Street.

Neville Street in Leeds city centre will also be closed from 10pm until 6am from Monday (July 4) to Wednesday (July 6).

Roadworks

Services 1, 1B, 74, 116, 118, 118A, 118S, 200, 201, 201A, 202, 203, X17 and X80: Neville Street in Leeds city centre will be closed from Monday (July 4) to Wednesday (July 6). 10pm to 6am.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52: Call Lane closed Friday and Saturday nights. 7pm to 5am.

Services 11A and 64: Leeds Road, Scholes closed due to roadworks from Monday, July 4 to Thursday, July 27. 7pm to 6am.

Services 444: Manor Crescent, Rothwell closed due to roadworks from Monday, June 27 to Friday, July 15.