Here's everything you need to know.

Aire Street shuts

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aire Street will join nearby Call Lane in closing for works.

The street located a stones throw away from Leeds station is set to close for an unspecified period.

Buses which regularly run through the central route will be diverted.

The closure will take in the evening between 9.30pm and 11.30pm in the hopes of minimising the disruption caused.

Aire Street will join nearby Call Lane in closing for works.

In better news nearby Wellington Street has reopened following the completion of crane works as has the city's Inner Ring Road in a welcome boost to traffic flow.

Roadworks

Services 11A, 19, 19A, 40, 64, 117, 201, 202 and 203: Quebec Street, Leeds City Centre closed due to crane removal works from 6am on Saturday 22 to 8pm on Sunday, January 23.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 46, 47, 51 and 52: Call Lane, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks from Monday, January 10 to Sunday, February 6.

Services 55C, 75, 229 and 254A: Aire Street, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks on Thursday, January 20 from 9.30 to 11.30pm.

Services 49, 60, 91 & 508: Wyther Lane will be closed at Broad Lane junction due to Northern Gas works from Thursday 20 to Friday, January 28.

Services X98 and X99: Wetherby Road, Whinmoor closed due to roadworks from 7pm on Friday 14 to 6am on Monday, January 17 and then again from 7pm on Friday 21 to 6am on Monday, January 24.

Service 91: Grove Lane in Headingley is to be the subject of a full 24/7 road closure until late January 2022.

Service 75: Throstle Road, Middleton is closed for roadworks from 7.30am on Monday, January 10 to 5.30pm on Friday, January 28.

Service 2: Middleton, Sissons Terrace is to be closed due to roadworks from Monday, December 6 to Friday, January 28 between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day (excluding weekends and Bank Holiday).