Leeds Bradford Airport: Wizz Air suspends route for winter season from Leeds with flights cancelled
In a statement provided to The Yorkshire Post, a spokesperson for Wizz Air confirmed flights to Gdansk, Poland from Leeds Bradford Airport have been suspended.
Other routes affected by suspension are believed to include between Liverpool and Katowice, Poland.
It is not yet known when the route will next operate from LBA by Wizz Air.
Passengers booked on flights due out of LBA have had notification they have been cancelled or moved.
A spokesperson for the airline said: “We can confirm that Wizz Air has suspended flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to Gdansk for the upcoming winter season.
"Wizz Air continuously monitors the performance of its routes to allow for the most popular destinations to have the lowest possible fares.”