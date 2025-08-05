Leeds Bradford Airport: Watch moment plane full of holidaymakers diverts just seconds from runway due to Storm Floris

This was the moment a pilot aborted a landing at Leeds Bradford Airport on Monday due to high winds during Storm Floris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aer Lingus and Ryanair flights from Dublin, Belfast and Malaga heading to Leeds Bradford Airport were cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie Heal, 34, had been on a four night holiday in Benidorm for a friends’ birthday – with their group of 19 boarding a plane to return to Leeds from Alicante airport.

Footage provided by Jodie from within the plane shows her worried friend Daniel Coates, 38, as the plane comes into land.

However, just metres from touching down the pilot made the decision to abort landing and the flight was instead diverted to East Midlands Airport.

FlightRadar tracker data shows the path of the flight LS272 Alicante to Leeds plane coming in to Leeds Bradford Airport before the diversion was put into action.

Footage provided by Jodie from within the plane shows her worried friend Daniel Coates, 38, as the plane comes into land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Jodie – from Stockton-on-Tees - said the flight had been smooth until it got closer to landing.

But just as the plane approached the runway, Jodie said passengers got emotional.

“The turbulence was quite bad, that’s why I started to record as the engines started to sound louder then normal too”, she explained.

"We were nearly on the ground and I thought it was going too fast for us to land then it just went straight back up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Two people were having panic attacks on the plane, one of them being a girl I was with.

"A few of the girls were in tears then the Captain said we were diverting to East Midlands.

“I’m not a nervous flyer at all but that was really scary for us all."

A yellow warning for wind for northern parts of the UK became active at 6am on Monday (Aug 4), lasting until 6am on Tuesday (Aug 5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once Jodie and the rest of the passengers arrived at East Midlands Airport, Jet2 had put coaches on for people to return to LBA.

"One of my friends were meant to be flying to Exeter today from Newcastle and have got the train instead as they wouldn’t get on the plane", Jodie added.