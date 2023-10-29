Leeds Bradford Airport: Spain-bound plane forced to return as residents hear 'horrible noises' after take-off
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents on social media reported hearing “horrible noises” coming from the Jet2 aircraft after it departed for Girona at around 7.08am.
FlightRadar24 showed the flight LS255 plane began flying in circles before landing back at the airport at around 7.50am.
One passenger took to social media to report the issue was a ‘bird-strike’, though this has not yet been confirmed.
A spokesperson for LBA said: "We can confirm outbound flight LS255 GRO aborted take-off this morning, with emergency teams responding appropriately. The flight landed safely with no issues to passengers. The airport remains open as usual."
Emergency crews were also called to the scene, with a spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service saying: “We received a call at 7.24am on Sunday morning to request ambulance resources at Leeds Bradford Airport as a precautionary measure.
“A number of ambulance resources attended the airport, but were not required.”
Jet2 has been contacted for a statement.