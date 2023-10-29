Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Bradford Airport: Spain-bound plane forced to return as residents hear 'horrible noises' after take-off

A flight from Leeds Bradford Airport was forced to return within 45 minutes this morning (Sunday) due to an unknown issue.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 29th Oct 2023, 09:33 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 10:06 GMT
Residents on social media reported hearing “horrible noises” coming from the Jet2 aircraft after it departed for Girona at around 7.08am.

FlightRadar24 showed the flight LS255 plane began flying in circles before landing back at the airport at around 7.50am.

One passenger took to social media to report the issue was a ‘bird-strike’, though this has not yet been confirmed.

Emergency crews were called to Leeds Bradford Airport

A spokesperson for LBA said: "We can confirm outbound flight LS255 GRO aborted take-off this morning, with emergency teams responding appropriately. The flight landed safely with no issues to passengers. The airport remains open as usual."

Emergency crews were also called to the scene, with a spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service saying: “We received a call at 7.24am on Sunday morning to request ambulance resources at Leeds Bradford Airport as a precautionary measure.

“A number of ambulance resources attended the airport, but were not required.”

Jet2 has been contacted for a statement.

