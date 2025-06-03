Leeds Bradford Airport: Pilot aborts landing at highest airport due to 'obstruction' as passengers told to stay in seats

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 09:33 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 10:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This was the moment a pilot aborted landing at Leeds Bradford Airport amid an ‘obstruction’.

The footage attached to this story was taken on the LS206 flight from Ibiza to Leeds Bradford Airport on Sunday June 1.

FlightRadar tracker data shows the path of the plane, circling for a second attempt after the aborted landing just metres from the runway.

Charlotte MH was on the Jet2 flight on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
This was the moment a pilot aborted landing at Leeds Bradford Airport amid high winds.  Credit Flight Radar/Charlotte MHThis was the moment a pilot aborted landing at Leeds Bradford Airport amid high winds.  Credit Flight Radar/Charlotte MH
This was the moment a pilot aborted landing at Leeds Bradford Airport amid high winds.  Credit Flight Radar/Charlotte MH

She told the Yorkshire Post how the landing felt ‘faster than usual’ before a sudden acceleration.

"We felt the plane go up again”, she explained.

The aborted landing is common at Leeds Bradford Airport which is the highest airport in England.

“It happened so quickly and we were completely not expecting it”, Charlotte continued.

"I noticed the passenger in front had his head down and the lady next to my husband was crying.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There were a few screams and gasps near the back of the plane but I had my girls next to me so stayed calm for them but it felt pretty scary!"

A tannoy announcement from cabin crew instructed passengers to stay in their seats.

The announcement said: "Ladies and gentleman we have aborted our landing, please remain in your seats and await further instructions, thank you.”

"I initially thought perhaps it had been too windy”, Charlotte said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The captain then spoke and said something about an obstruction on the runway.

"We circled again for a few minutes and then went down for the second landing attempt.

"Landing at LBA is bad enough as it is without having to abort the landing. We all clapped and cheered with relief as everyone does at LBA but it was utmost relief this time!”

Charlotte praised the skill of the pilot after the landing around 25 minutes later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was very accommodating to all the children on the plane, letting them visit the cockpit whilst we waited for clearance to take off", she added.

Leeds Bradford Airport is England’s highest airport at an elevation of 681ft.

Jet2 has been contacted for comment.

Related topics:Leeds Bradford AirportJet2EnglandIbizaYorkshire Post

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice