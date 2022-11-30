Parking reservation service, Your Parking Space reviewed the cost to park for one week in official onsite airport car parks, checking prices for short-stay parking, from 23-30 December. It then compared these prices to the post-Christmas dates of 13-20 January.

The study revealed that the seventh biggest difference in car parking fees was at Leeds Bradford Airport. Charges to leave a car for a short stay from 13-20 January at this airport are £125, while a short stay fee from 23-30 December is £139 - meaning an 11 per cent increase. The biggest difference in car parking fees was at London Luton Airport. Parking cost £56.99 in January 2023, but has been increased to £129.99 for 23-30 December – a £73 price difference. Charges for the festive period were higher by as much as 128 percent for this week compared to a month later. Out of all the airports reviewed, there were various locations that remained consistent with their parking prices – including London City Airport, Cardiff Airport and Southampton Airport.

Speaking on the price hikes, Harrison Woods, CEO at Your Parking Space adds: “Anyone travelling over the Christmas season will be stunned by some of these sky-high increases in car parking fees – where some airports are increasing costs to cash in on the busy winter travel period. If you are travelling over Christmas, head to Your Parking Space website to find off-site convenient and affordable parking for your journey.”

The study revealed that the seventh biggest difference in car parking fees was at Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture: Tony Johnson

A spokesperson for LBA has confirmed that the airport’s car parking prices are demand based and regularly adjusted. A statement provided to the YEP, said: “As with many airports, LBA car park pricing is demand based and is regularly adjusted, subject to dates and timings of bookings. Due to this pricing structure, the blanket, single prices quoted in this press release are not representative. LBA pricing remains competitive with other UK airports.”