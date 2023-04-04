Pictures of large queues at the Jet2 check in desk were shared this morning (Tuesday) as holidaymakers were told there was an issue with the booking system. Carol Kirtlan messaged the Yorkshire Evening Post saying that there was “chaos”.

She said that after two and a half hours the airline started doing manual check ins and that she was told that issues were being faced by all airlines and not just Jet2. She said at 12.15am that she was sat on her plane waiting to take off, despite the departure being scheduled for 9.35am.

She said: “Apparently they are now checking luggage and paper work. We have only been offered a small glass of water.

"We’ve been up since 5am with no food as they wouldn’t let people even pop to WHSmith to buy anything so we ran for the plane only to be sat here for two and a half hours!”

In response to the complaints, a spokesperson for Jet2 said: “We are aware of an issue which affected Border Force systems for a temporary period this morning, which meant they were not operating as normal. Unfortunately, this meant that check-in took longer than usual for some customers, and we would like to apologise to those customers for any inconvenience.

"Our teams have been working hard to look after customers, and although we are currently seeing connectivity, we are still actively working with Border Force to ensure the problem is fully resolved.”