Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds Bradford Airport: Jet2 announces 'huge' holiday expansion with increased flights to Tenerife and Ibiza

Jet2 has announced a major expansion of its operations at Leeds Bradford Airport.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The UK’s largest tour operator and leading leisure airline has added almost 70,000 extra seats for Summer 24 to sunshine favourites in Mainland Spain, the Canaries, the Balearics, Portugal, Turkey, Croatia, and Greece.

Jet2’s extra capacity is on sale from eight UK airports – Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing strong and sustained demand for Summer 24 across the board, with the late summer season proving very popular. As the UK’s largest tour operator, we have reacted quickly to that demand by adding extra capacity from September through to November for Summer 24.

Most Popular
Jet2’s extra capacity is on sale from eight UK airports including Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture: AFP via Getty ImagesJet2’s extra capacity is on sale from eight UK airports including Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture: AFP via Getty Images
Jet2’s extra capacity is on sale from eight UK airports including Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

“By adding additional services to a host of destinations for the late summer season, we are giving customers exactly what they want, and we know just how much they will be jumping at the chance to get away and enjoy a last slice of summer sun.”

The expanded Summer 24 programme at Leeds Bradford Airport will see increased flights to five destinations, including additional capacity to Ibiza and Zante in October, and Reus, Tenerife and Girona in October and November.

Elsewhere, extra capacity to Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria will be added from Manchester Airport while additional flights to hotspots such as Zante and Menorca will be added from East Midlands.

The new flights have been added between late September and early November 2024, and provide even more choice for late summer getaways.

Related topics:Leeds Bradford AirportEast MidlandsGreeceCroatiaTurkey