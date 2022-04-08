Leeds Armley Gyratory closure: Everything you need to know - dates, times, bus diversions and park and ride services

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the major travel disruption.

When is it closing and for how long?

From 8pm today (Friday, April 8) until 5.30am Monday (April 11), the Armley Gyratory will be fully closed to vehicles.

The closure is due to construction works taking place this year on the junction to widen the roads and make access easier for pedestrians.

On Monday, the road will fully re-open with 30mph speed limits, narrower lanes, and other traffic management measures in place, which will allow the main improvements to be carried out safely.

What park and ride services are available?

Planned diversions could see over 30 minutes and 15 miles added to journey times.

Use of public transport or park and ride sites with almost 4,000 spaces, is strongly recommended, as an alternative to driving into the centre.

Elland Road for Park & Ride trips in from the southwest and west of Leeds.

Stourton is ideal for Park & Ride trips in the southeast end of Leeds.

Temple Green is ideal for Park & Ride trips in from the north and east of Leeds.

First bus service numbers 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 87, X6 and X11 will all face diversion.

For shorter journeys, the public are advised to leave the car at home and try walking or cycling instead.

For those who have no other option but to drive, a highways signed diversion is in place for motorists.

What bus services will be affected?

Advanced warning signs at each road closure point informing the public of expected closures, times, and durations will be in place.

Services 4 & 4F: Pudsey will divert in both directions between Whingate Junction and Leeds Rail Station/City Square via Whingate, Upper Wortley Road, Dixon Lane, Whitehall Road, Domestic Road and Whitehall Road and Thirsk Row/Aire Street.

These services will not serve bus stops between Carr Crofts and Wellington Bridge.

Service 15: Towards Old Farnley will divert from Leeds Wellington Street to Armley Crab Lane via Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road and Canal Road.

Normal route into Leeds City Centre.

Services 16 & 16A: Bramley/Pudsey will divert in both directions between Leeds Rail Station and Armley Town Street via Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road, Canal Road, Ledgard Way, Branch Road and Town Street.

These services will not serve bus stops between Wesley Road and Wellington Bridge.

Service 42: Old Farnley will divert in both directions between Lower Wortley Ring Road and Leeds City Square via Ring Road, Whitehall Road, Domestic Road, Whitehall Road and Thirsk Row/Aire Street.

This service will not serve bus stops between Fawcett Way and Wellington Bridge.

Service 72: Towards Bradford, will divert from Leeds Wellington Street to Armley Branch Road via Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road and Canal Road.

This service will not serve bus stops between Wellington Bridge and Pickering Street .

72 towards Leeds City Centre will run the normal route.

Services 86 & 87: Middleton-Bramley will divert via between Armley Ridge Road and Holbeck via Wortley Road, Whingate, Upper Wortley Road, Dixon Lane, Whitehall Road and Domestic Road.

These services will not serve bus stops between Armley Town Street and Domestic Street.

Services X6 & X11: Towards Bradford, will run from Leeds City Centre to Armley Branch Road via Kirkstall Road.

Normal route from Bradford.

What are Leeds City Council saying about the closure?

Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council's executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: "I know that no one likes road works and that they cause disruption, but they are necessary to improve our road network and keep Leeds moving.

"The improvements to Armley Gyratory, like other major road works, will help people travel around our city easier and make better use of road space, hugely improve walking and cycling provision as well as improving public transport."

How long could I be delayed by?

Five key diversion routes will be in place, including along the A647, the A657 and the B6154.

Members of the public have taken to social media in recent days to express concern about the closure.

"When I lived in Armley I noticed that when anything was disrupted on the gyratory, all of Leeds ended up in a mess. It just backs everything up." tweeted one user.

"I would not like to be driving in Leeds this weekend."

While another user questioned how the closure fitted in with the council's environmental plans.

"30 mins for every car and bus burning petrol and diesel." they said. "That's a great environmental strategy."