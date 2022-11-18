News you can trust since 1890
Leeds and Bradford Road incident: Man seriously injured after scooter and van crash in Bramley

A man has been left with serious injuries after a crash in Bramley.

By Abi Whistance
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 12:50pm

At 7.25pm yesterday (17 November), police were called to a crash between a grey Volkswagen van and a blue Lambretta scooter at the junction of Calverley Lane and Leeds and Bradford Road.

The rider of the scooter, a 34-year-old man, suffered serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

He is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.

The junction of Calverley Lane and Leeds and Bradford Road
