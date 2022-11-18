Leeds and Bradford Road incident: Man seriously injured after scooter and van crash in Bramley
A man has been left with serious injuries after a crash in Bramley.
At 7.25pm yesterday (17 November), police were called to a crash between a grey Volkswagen van and a blue Lambretta scooter at the junction of Calverley Lane and Leeds and Bradford Road.
The rider of the scooter, a 34-year-old man, suffered serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
He is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.