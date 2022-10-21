Runners will set off from The Headrow, before making their way down Kirkstall Road, enjoying a scene loop round Kirkstall Abbey, then running back into the city centre.

The popular fundraiser for charity Age UK will begin at 9.30am on Sunday (October 23) and there will be a number of rolling road closures in place.

Also returning will be the popular 2K “Junior Dash” which will start at 09.05am – Juniors should meet at the start line, and must be met by parents or guardians in the finish funnel on Oxford Place after the race.

Here is every road closure in place:

1. The Headrow (eastbound) - Oxford Place to Albion Street and (westbound) – Albion Street to Oxford Place.

2. Inner Ring Road (Slip-Road) from the eastbound carriageway to West Street and Park Lane & slip road from the westbound

carriageway to Westgate and West Street.

3. East Parade –Junction with Infirmary Street to The Headrow.

4. Park Lane – Hanover Way to Westgate.

5. Westgate (westbound) – Oxford Place to Wellington Street.

6. Westgate (eastbound) – Park Lane to The Headrow.

7. Wellington Street (eastbound) – West Street to Cropper Gate.

8. Park Row (northbound) – Infirmary Street to The Headrow.

9. West Street – Kirkstall Road to Park Lane.

10. Willow Road - Kirkstall Road to Burley Road.

11. Kirkstall Road – West Street to Commercial Road.

12. Commercial Road – Kirkstall Road to Abbey Road.

13. Bridge Road – Commercial Road to Savins Mill Way.

14. Abbey Road – Abbey Walk to Bridge Road.

15. Wellington Road (TGI off –slip) – Junction with Wellington Road.

16. Great George Street – Calverley Street to Albion Street.

17. Portland Street – left slip from Calverley Street.

A number city bus services will also face diversion including the 1, 4, 5A, 14 and 15.

Service 1 from Headingley towards Beeston will use a normal route to Albion Street then via The Headrow, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane using stop Trinity P, Mill Hill to Neville Street to resume a normal route.