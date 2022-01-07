Lanes closed on M62 near Leeds during rush hour after van crash
Two lanes of the M62 have been closed due to a van crash.
The closures are on the M62 eastbound between J26 for Bradford and J27 for Leeds.
The lanes have been closed due to a crash involving a van, National Highways said
In a social media update, the service said: "Our Traffic Officers are en-route to scene.
"There is just over 3 miles of congestion on approach."
Traffic is now building in the area.
The AA are reporting delays of 20 minutes at 4.15pm.
Their update states: "Severe delays of 22 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed five mph."
More to follow.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.