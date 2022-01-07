The closures are on the M62 eastbound between J26 for Bradford and J27 for Leeds.

The lanes have been closed due to a crash involving a van, National Highways said

In a social media update, the service said: "Our Traffic Officers are en-route to scene.

The closures are on the M62 eastbound between J26 for Bradford and J27 for Leeds. (STOCK IMAGE)

"There is just over 3 miles of congestion on approach."

Traffic is now building in the area.

The AA are reporting delays of 20 minutes at 4.15pm.

Their update states: "Severe delays of 22 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed five mph."

More to follow.