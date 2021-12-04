Highways England has confirmed that two of three lanes are closed on the motorway between Junction 22 Rishworth Moor and Junction 23 Huddersfield. Photo: Stock

Emergency services are at the scene.

There are delays of 75-90 minutes on the M62 eastbound.

There is approximately six miles of heavy congestion.