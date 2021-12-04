Lane closures and delays of 90 minutes on M62 eastbound after crash
There are delays on the M62 eastbound after a crash.
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 3:04 pm
Updated
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 3:06 pm
Highways England has confirmed that two of three lanes are closed on the motorway between Junction 22 Rishworth Moor and Junction 23 Huddersfield.
Emergency services are at the scene.
There are delays of 75-90 minutes on the M62 eastbound.
There is approximately six miles of heavy congestion.
Highways Engand has asked people to please allow plenty of extra time for your journey and consider alternate routes if possible.