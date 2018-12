A LAMBORGHINI driver seriously injured in a crash in Harrogate is being treated in hospital in Leeds.

The man aged in his thirties was driving a grey Lamborghini, which was involved in collision with a white Kia car on Pot Bank, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, just after 9.30am on Friday (Dec 21).

Police would like to speak to witnesses or anyone who may have seen either of the cars before the collision

Contact North Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting reference 12180236660.