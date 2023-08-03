A co-ordinated three-day operation in conjunction with West Yorkshire Highways saw the bridge delivered in three parts from its factory in Doncaster to Latimer’s Kirkstall Road development. After the parts were spliced together, a three-hour lifting operation using a thousand-ton mobile crane put the 71.5 ton bridge safely into position.

The new bridge is one of the most visual indicators to date of the progress being made to regenerate the former dye works site into a new riverside neighbourhood.

Richard Cook, group development director at Latimer, said: “It’s pleasing to see our scheme at Kirkstall Road achieve another significant milestone as enabling works continue on site.

The bridge delivered in three parts from its factory in Doncaster to Latimer’s Kirkstall Road development.

“We are confident that this development will be a game-changer for Kirkstall Road and Leeds as a whole, providing a high-quality mixed use, tenure blind, sustainable community that will attract residents, businesses and visitors. Even more encouraging is the activity we are starting to see in the surrounding areas.”

It replaces the previous bailey bridge and will form an important new north/south connection, linking the adjacent communities and opening up access to the canal, river and surrounding areas.