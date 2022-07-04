Kirkstall Road crash live: Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries as road closed

Kirkstall Road has been closed by police this morning due to a crash.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 4th July 2022, 10:20 am

Follow below for the latest updates:

The scene cc Phil Robertson

Last updated: Monday, 04 July, 2022, 12:06

  • Road closed by police
  • Traffic building in area
Monday, 04 July, 2022, 12:06

Kirkstall Road has reopened

First Bus have confirmed that the road has now reopened with services returning to normal.

Monday, 04 July, 2022, 10:17

Police update:

Police said they were called by the ambulance service shortly after 8am.

The crash involved a cyclist, police confirmed.

The cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and the road was closed.

Enquiries are currently ongoing, police said.

Monday, 04 July, 2022, 09:21

Monday, 04 July, 2022, 09:12

What did First Bus say?

“Kirkstall Road has been closed due to a police incident. We're diverting via Willow Road, Burley Road and Kirkstall Hill in both directions.”

