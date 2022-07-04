Kirkstall Road crash live: Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries as road closed

Follow below for the latest updates:
Kirkstall Road crash live: Updates as traffic builds with road closed by police due to crash
Last updated: Monday, 04 July, 2022, 12:06
- Road closed by police
- Traffic building in area
Kirkstall Road has reopened
First Bus have confirmed that the road has now reopened with services returning to normal.
Police update:
Police said they were called by the ambulance service shortly after 8am.
The crash involved a cyclist, police confirmed.
The cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and the road was closed.
Enquiries are currently ongoing, police said.
What did First Bus say?
“Kirkstall Road has been closed due to a police incident. We're diverting via Willow Road, Burley Road and Kirkstall Hill in both directions.”